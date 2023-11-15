Mitchell-All State-CP and GNW has Two Each

By Gary Scott on November 15, 2023 at 6:24am

For the second year in a row, Jacksonville has a player on the Illinois Football Coaches all state first team.

A year ago, it was Elijah Owens. This year, it is senior running back Cam Ron Mitchell.

Mitchell had an outstanding year with JHS, rushing for 1433 yards. He also finished with 12 touchdowns, averaged 8 point 8 yards a carry and 159 yards a game. He was the only all state player on the 5A all state team from the Central State Eight.

JHS finished 4 and 5, missing the playoffs by one point.

In Class 1A football, the list includes two from Greenfield Northwestern and Camp Point.

Running back Kohen Vetter and quarterback Dylan Pembrook were named from the Tigers, and running backs Elijah Genebacher and Drew Paben were named from Camp Point.

Camp Point hosts Greenfield Northwestern in the Class 1A semi final game on Saturday.