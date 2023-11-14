Mitchell-All State

By Gary Scott on November 14, 2023 at 11:22am

For the second year in a row, Jacksonville has a player on the Illinois Football Coaches all state team.

A year ago, it was Elijah Owens. This year, it is senior Cam Ron Mitchell.

Mitchell had an outstanding year with JHS, mainly from the backfield. The senior back averaged 159 yards a game, and finished with 12 touchdowns, and 1433 yards. That’s 8 point 8 yards a carry.

JHS finished 4 and 5 this year, missing the playoffs by one point. Mitchell is the lone representative from the Central State Eight on the 5A first team.