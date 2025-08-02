MJF Seeks New Member, Close to Non-Profit Status

The Moving Jacksonville Forward citizens’ committee is looking for someone to join the cause.

The group that started earlier this year as a way to let citizens have a voice on issues such as blighted areas and the rising homelessness in the area, met Thursday night at the South Jacksonville Village Hall on Dewey Drive.

Co-Chair Ben Cox says the group is pleased with recent progress in one area of commercial blight in the city, while work continues on getting the public’s voice to public officials for them to take notice.

“We want to thank Mike Hayes for getting the last part of the property over at the old AC Humko facility sold to Jaren Industries.

We also had a pretty good conversation with State Senator Steve Stadelman a week ago about the JDC property, and his district with their state hospital that they are working on. He’s been a collaborative spirit, which is very nice.”

Cox says the group has nearly completed the process for full non-profit status, and is also looking for someone to join their ranks. “We’re close to getting 501c3 status, we’re just waiting on some documents from the state. We passed our by-laws tonight, so we are semi-official, official at this point.

We are looking for a new member since we’ve had a couple of members leave. We have one spot open, so if you would like to be a member and are not affiliated with any governments or anything like that in the local area and want to have a voice, please reach out to us through the Facebook page, or movingjacksonivlleforward@gmail.com.”

Moving Jacksonville Forward meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, alternating between the Jacksonville Municipal Building and the South Jacksonville Village Hall. To find out more information about the committee, go to Moving Jacksonville Forward on Facebook.