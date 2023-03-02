Mobile Home Fire on North East Street Under Investigation

No one was injured when a truck struck a mobile home and caught the mobile home on fire on Jacksonville’s north end this morning.

The Jacksonville Fire Department and LifeStar EMS were called to a structure fire at the mobile home park at 925 North East Street just after 6AM this morning.

Upon arrival, flames were showing on the eastern, front side of the home and in the engine compartment of a black Chevy truck.

Firefighters were able to immediately get the fire under control with a ¾ inch attack line hose from a tanker. Overhaul and hot spots took up the remainder of the time while firefighters were on scene.

Fire Captain Mike Martin says he could not provide any comment on any further details at the time, as the fire’s cause was under investigation. He says the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

Firefighters cleared the scene just before 7AM.