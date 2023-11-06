Modesto Woman Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Stoplight on Wabash Ave. in Springfield

Information has been released about a Macoupin County woman arrested after a single-vehicle crash on Wabash Avenue at the end of last month.

54-year old Sonia R. Thompson of Modesto was arrested by Springfield Police just before 7PM on October 29th near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Bunker Hill Road.

According to a police report, Thompson was driving a blue 2015 Nissan Versa heading westbound near the 4800 block of Wabash Avenue, when it failed to negotiate the southbound curve of the roadway. The vehicle ran off of the right side of the roadway and struck a stoplight pole. The pole was knocked down and broken into several pieces. The front of the vehicle was reported to have moderate damage and the front airbags had deployed. Three juvenile males and one juvenile female were also riding in the vehicle at the time of the crash and were reported to be uninjured, according to police.

During the course of an investigation into the incident, an officer with the Springfield Police believed that Thompson was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. During the process of taking Thompson into custody, officers says she slipped handcuffs and refused commands on multiple occasions. Once inside a police vehicle, Thompson requested transport to Memorial Medical Center for a health condition. Upon arrival and after a health evaluation, Thompson was cleared and taken into custody.

Thompson has been charged with aggravated Driving Under the Influence, driving under the influence, endangering the life or health of a child, and resisting arrest.

Thompson was booked into the Sangamon County Jail and later released with a notice to appear in court. Thompson’s first appearance has been scheduled for November 16th.