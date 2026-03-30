Mohr Sexual Assault Victims Sought

By Gary Scott on March 30, 2026 at 10:18am

The FBI office in Springfield is looking to identify victims of a church leader in central Illinois.

54-year-old Michael Mohr of Springfield was charged in late January in Springfield with one count of producing child pornography.

A second count of possession of child pornography was added later.

A court affidavit alleges a search of Mohr’s home in Springfield found storage devices that contained videos of three juveniles in the bathroom.

A search of the residence of a home in Vandalia Mohr used uncovered a hidden camera disguised as a wall clock and one disguised as a Bluetooth speaker. One of the juveniles told them Mohr also had a camera disguised as an electronic device charger in a hotel bathroom in Vandalia.

Mohr is accused of performing a sexual act in front of that juvenile.

Mohr was serving as the president of the Central Illinois District of the Lutheran Church, the missouri Synod at the time.

The FBI wants those who have been victimized by Mohr to come forward. The responses are voluntary, and victims may be eligible to get services and restitution.

All identities will be kept confidential.

Potential victims are urged to contact the FBI office in Springfield.