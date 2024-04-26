Molina, PBS Kids, Jacksonville Public Library Partner for Family Reading Event on Saturday

Molina Healthcare of Illinois, PBS Kids, and the Jacksonville Public Library are partnering together tomorrow for a special family reading event.

The organizations are providing a fun family reading event for local families. “Reading with Molina” will feature story time, themed activities, and craft time. Additionally, every child in attendance will receive a free book and activity to take home.

Molina representatives say the event series, which has taken place at libraries all across the state is hoping to instill a love of reading in children at a young age. They cite declined numbers in language arts for kids since 2020.

The free family story time will run from 10AM to Noon on Saturday at the Jacksonville Public Library, located at 201 West College.