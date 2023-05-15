Moline Man Arrested For Alleged Vandalism, Theft at Rexroat Prairie Cabin

By Benjamin Cox on May 15, 2023 at 10:40am

An area landmark was recently damaged after an alleged break-in.

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 51 year old Konrad E. Smith of Moline near the Rexroat Prairie cabins in Virginia, Illinois on Saturday evening.

According to a sheriff’s office report, Smith allegedly broke into a back window at one of the log cabins on the site, allegedly removed several antiques from the cabin, and also is alleged to have taken several items within the cabins and threw it a fireplace in the cabin to burn them.

Damage caused inside the cabin is over $1,000 and the value of the antiques taken from within the cabin were also valued over $1,000.

Smith has been cited for burglary, theft of property between $500 and $10,000, criminal damage to property over $500, and criminal trespass to land.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 5:22PM yesterday, and he remains held pending a first appearance in Cass County Circuit Court.