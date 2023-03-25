Momenta String Quartet Playing for IC Fine Arts Series on Sunday

Music in motion. Momenta String Quartet will bring their award-winning eclectic vision of music from both past and present to the Illinois College Fine Arts Series this Sunday at Rammelkamp Chapel at 3PM

The New York City quartet has collaborated with more than 250 living composers. Fine Arts Series Chair Garrett Allman says that the program spans 3 centuries of music: “Momenta is a string quartet – two violins, viola, and cello. The music for the program is from three different centuries. It gives you an idea of the variety music that they perform. They are starting [the program] with a quartet from Joseph Haydn from 1772. That’s the oldest piece on the program. Haydn was considered kind of the founder of the string quartet. That is followed on the concert by a piece from 2014 by composer Han Lash. It is a re-imagining of a Baroque suite back in Bach’s time in the 1700s. It encompasses several popular dances from that time…In this piece from 2014, it’s sort of a modern reinterpretation and reinvention of these Baroque dances.”

The other selection is a 1903 piece by Mexican composer Julian Carrillo. More information on the group can be found at momentaquartet.com.

Tickets are $15 for adults, students and children are able to attend for free. For more information, call 217-245-3192 or email jennifer.phebus@ic.edu.