Mon Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 26, 2026 at 6:45am

We will broadcast from the Triopia boys basketball tournament tonight.

We will open with the 5 PM game between South County and Griggsville Perry, with the pregame on WEAI at 4:45. We will return with the pregame at 7:45 tonight for Triopia and Beardstown.

The game in the middle is Calhoun and Rushville-Industry.

In girls’ action, Triopia will be at Pittsfield. Pleasant Plains travels to Athens. Brown County hosts Western. Porta/AC is on the road to Carlinville. Brimfield comes to Havana. Auburn travels to Illini Central. QND heads to Rushville. North Greene will plays at Wood River.