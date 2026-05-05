Mon Scores-Tue Sched

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2026 at 9:20am

The high school baseball schedule yesterday saw Routt edge Auburn 8-7 West Central lost to Beardstown 10-3. Brown County nipped QND 7-6. Mendon Unity ripped Rushville industry 12-2.

In softball, Auburn was blanked Macon Meridian 11-0. Western held down West Central 15-2. Payson was doubled up by Calhoun 10-5. Pleasant Plains was thrrottled by Lincoln 12-4. Pittsfield slipped past Rushville Industry 3-2.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains shut out Athens 8-0.

The JHS soccer team hosts Rochester today. The JHS boys’ tennis team welcomes Springfield High.

On the baseball schedule today, Carrollton plays at Marquette Catholic. West Central hosts Calhoun. GNW plays at Brown County.

In softball, Routt hosts North Greene. Triopia plays at Beardstown. Porta/AC goes to Auburn. GNW welcomes in Brown County. Williamsville will be at New Berlin.