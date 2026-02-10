Mon Scores-Tue Sched

By Gary Scott on February 10, 2026 at 6:16am

The JHS Crimsons had a rare Monday night game at home at the Bowl and blasted Beardstown 86-21.

Elsewhere, GNW held off Barry Western 41-39. Brown County ripped North Greene 48-28. Havana stopped Bushnell Prairie City 58-40. Griggsville Perry ripped Lewistown 63-29. SHG dropped Christian Brothers College 73-68.

In girls action, GNW dumped Pittsfield 42-41. Nokomis thumped New Berlin/South County 66-27. Triopia blasted North Greene 52-19. Carrollton held off Calhoun 41-36. Porta/AC rolled over Athens 45-15. Liberty crushed Western 43-12. Auburn edged Maroa Forsyth 39-38. Pleasant Plains halted Riverton 62-11.

We have basketball on both stations tonight.

Routt Catholic will be at Waverly to play South County, and WLDS will carry the game live. We will start with the pregame show about 7:10.

WEAI will be at Triopia, where the Trojans hosts North Greene. The pregame should start about the same time.

Around the area, West Central is home at Bluffs for Payson. Carrollton stays home for Jersey High. Auburn hosts New Berlin. Western is at Brown County. Havana goes to Canton. North Mac entertains Hillsboro. Beardstown travels to Pittsfield. Porta/AC welcomes in Pleasant Plains. Rushville Industry ventures to West Prairie. Springfield plays at Cahokia.

The Illinois College basketball teams play at Grinnell. In girls’ action, Triopia welcomes Pawnee.