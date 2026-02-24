Mon Scores-Tue Sched

By Gary Scott on February 24, 2026 at 6:21am

Post season boys basketball kicked off around the state last night.

Triopia eliminated Lutheran at home 58-49.

South County eliminated Western 54-29 at Franklin.

Around the area in the playoffs, Carrollton dropped North Greene 55-48. West Central held off Griggsville 50-38. GNW tripped up Maryville Christian 56-43. Brown County blasted Payson 68-35. New Berlin crushed Greenview 69-22. Havana edged Rushville Industry 45-44.

In 2A action, Auburn stopped Tri City’s season 56-34. Beardstown was stopped by Riverton 70-45. Pleasant Plains nailed Pittsfield 48-39.

Tonight in girls action, West Central plays Carlyle at Bunker Hill at 6. Brown County meets A Town at Bushnell Prairie City. Havana squares off against Illinois Bluffs in the second game there.

In 2A action, Porta/AC meets Tri Valley at Macomb at 6. Pleasant Plains plays Marquette Catholic at 7:30 at Virden.

The Illinois College men’s tennis team plays at Principia at 5.