Mon Scores-Tue Sched

By Gary Scott on March 3, 2026 at 6:17am

Brown County is in the final four for girls Class 1A basketball.

The Hornets stopped the West Central Cougars last night at Pleasant Plains 51-39. Brown County plays Mount Pulaski at 10 Thursday morning. The winner plays Deer Creek Mackinaw or Rockford Christian for the title.

Pleasant Plains ripped Tri Valley 54-37 in the second game at the 2A level at Pleasant Plains. The Cardinals play Breese Central at 2:30 Thursday at Normal. And, Glenwood is in the final four in 3A basketball. The Titans hammered MacArthur 62-35.

The Illinois College softball team is in Florida and lost to Trine University 4-2 and beat Lebanon Valley College 8-0 in five innings yesterday.

Tonight, we head to Nokomis, where Routt and Bunker Hill square off. Routt has 28 wins to a tie a team record, and Bunker Hill is at 24 wins, with losses to Pawnee, Carrollton, GNW and Carlinville.

The pregame show on WEAI starts about 6:45.

In 2A action, Roxana and QND play at Pleasant Plains. At Waterloo, Centralia plays Troy Triad.

In 3A action, MacArthur meets Champaign Centennial at Mahomet.

The Illinois College softball team has two more games in Florida today.