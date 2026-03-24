Mon Scores-Tue Sched

By Gary Scott on March 24, 2026 at 6:18am

The JHS girls softball team stomped East St Louis yesterday 19-2.

In softball around the area, Jersey High doubled up GNW 6-3. Triopia thumped New Berlin 10-0. Carrollton fell to Porta/AC 4-0. Griggsville Perry was stopped by Barry 6-1. Pleasant Plains downed Carlinville 8-2. Pittsfield rocked Quincy 8-2. Tremont edged Havana 7-6.

In baseball, Routt downed Riverton 4-1. New Berlin shut down Triopia 9-2. Carrollton was tripped by Pittsfield 4-1. Camp Point rolled over Beardstown 9-3. Porta/AC blanked Litchfield 3-0. Nokomis outslugged North Mac 17-11. Auburn was clipped by Carlinville 5-1.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains shut out Rochester 3-0.

The JHS baseball team plays at Lincoln, and the softball team hosts Lincoln at Future Champions.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC goes to Havana. Pittsfield is at Williamsville. Western plays at Brown County.

In softball, GNW goes to East Alton Wood River. Calhoun welcomes Triopia. Pleasant Plains welcomes Havana. QND plays at Porta. Pittsfield heads to West Prairie.

The JHS soccer team plays at Litchfield. Beardstown goes to Canton. Auburn hosts Gillespie.

The Illinois College softball team is at Greenville. The IC tennis teams hosts Kaskaskia.