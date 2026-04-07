Mon Scores-Tue Sched

By Gary Scott on April 7, 2026 at 6:25am

The JHS baseball team fell to Southwestern 8-5 yesterday.

WEAI carried its first game of the season yesterday. Triopia edged GNW 5-4. Dakota Turpin has more.

Elsewhere, Routt ripped Brown County 13-0. North Greene fell to Western 13-1. Carrollton clipped West Central 6-2. Havana blanked Midwest Central 10-0.. New Berlin edged Pawnee 10-9. North Mac was blanked by Mount Pulaski 10-0. Pittsfield thumped Mendon Unity 11-1.

In softball, Triopia held off GNW 7-3. Carrollton blasted West Central 21-0. Calhoun crushed Griggsville Perry 14-0. Taylorville ripped North Mac 20-0. Rushville Industry edged Havana 8-6.

In soccer, Beardstown clipped Macomb 1-0.

Today, JHS hosts Glenwood, and WEAI will be there to carry the game. The pregame show starts about 4:15.

In other baseball, New Berlin hosts Illini Central. Pleasant Plains welcomes Stanford Olympia. Western goes to Rushville. Brown County plays West Prairie at Southeastern.

In softball, JHS goes to Glenwood.

Around the area, GNW plays at Beardstown. Pittsfield goes to Macomb. North Greene is home for Southwestern. Payson plays at Pleasant Hill. Pleasant Plains stays home for Stanford Olympia. Porta/AC welcomes Maroa Forsyth.

The JHS soccer team hosts Normal U High. Pleasant Plains plays at Stanford Olympia.

The JHS boys tennis team will play at Macomb. The JHS girls’ track and field team is at Lanphier for a JV invitational. The Illinois College baseball team plays at Monmouth.