Mon Scores-Tue Sched

By Gary Scott on April 21, 2026 at 6:53am

Jacksonville baseball hit the road yesterday. The Crimson crushed Taylorville 11-1.

Around the area, Routt rolled over West Central 8-1.

In other action, Carrollton thumped GNW 8-1. Pleasant Plains downed Pawnee 8-2.

The JHS softball team hammered New Berlin 12-2.

Elsewhere, Carrollton rolled GNW 9-2. North Greene ripped Griggsville Perry 9-1. Triopia ran past Calhoun 13-3. Auburn blasted Springfield 20-7. Pleasant Plains fell to Pawnee 4-1.

The JHS girls soccer team rolled over Taylorville 9-0.

We have high school baseball in Jacksonville today.

The JHS Crimsons host Decatur MacArthur today. The pregame show on WEAI starts at 4:15.

Around the area, Triopia plays at Carrollton. Porta/AC heads for New Berlin. Western will be at Pittsfield. Auburn hosts Illini Central.

In softball, JHS hosts Decatur MacArthur.

Around the area, Triopia goes to Carrollton. Havana plays at Brimfield. New Berlin welcomes in Porta/AC. North Greene stays home for Liberty. Pleasant Hill heads to Pittsfield. Pleasant Plains welcomes Athens.

The JHS soccer team welcomes SHG.

The JHS boys tennis team will host Pekin at the IC tennis courts.

The IC men’s tennis team is at Greenville.