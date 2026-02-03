Mon Scores-Tue Sched

By Gary Scott on February 3, 2026 at 6:24am

The schedule for high school basketball in the area returned to normal last night with a limited schedule.

On the boys side, Eisenhower was beaten by Alton 58-43. Havana was dropped by Illini West 49-23.

On the girls’ side, JHS lost to Lanphier 57-22. West Central knocked off Carrollton 54-42. Triopia held off Western 32-24. Brown County ripped Macomb 67-45. North Mac lost to Bunker Hill 43-38. GNW edged North Greene 51-45. Porta/AC downed Williamsville 53-47. Pittsfield held off Camp Point 41-39. Pleasant Plains dumped Auburn 54-31.

Tonight, Jacksonville plays at Southeast, and WLDS will broadcast the game, starting with the pregame show about 6:45.

On WEAI, we are at Bluffs, where Routt goes to play West Central. The pregame show starts about 7:15.

Around the area, ISD goes to Faith Bible. GNW heads for Carrollton. Calhoun comes to Triopia. South County entertains Bunker Hill. North Greene will be at Mendon Unity. Porta/AC welcomes in New Berlin. Western hosts Liberty. Pittsfield is on the road at Payson. Auburn goes to Pleasant Plains. Normal U High heads for SHG. Springfield entertains Rochester. MacArthur is at Lincoln.

In girls action, Springfield comes to the Bowl to play JHS. Triopia is at Pittsfield. ISD hosts Faith Baptist.