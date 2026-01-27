Mon Scores-Tue Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 27, 2026 at 7:17am

We broadcast from the Triopia boys basketball tournament last night.

Griggsville Perry held off South County in the opener 49-36 and Triopia thumped Beardstown 66-48.

In the middle game, Calhoun knocked off Rushville-Industry 58-26.

We will carry three games live tonight on WEAI.

We start with Beardstown and South County from Triopia at 5, with the pregame interview at 4:45. That will be followed with Jacksonville’s home game with Highland, set to start about 6:30. We will return for Triopia and Griggsville Perry at 8 from Triopia. We will not carry the middle game from Triopia…South Fulton and Carrollton.

Around the area , West Central hosts North Mac at Bluffs. Auburn hosts Riverton. Havana welcomes in West Prairie. Brown County plays at Illini West. Pleasant Plains will be at New Berlin. Camp Point comes to Pittsfield. Porta/AC stays home for Athens. MacArthur travels to Champaign Central. Rochester plays at Taylorville.

In girls action tonight, West Central invites in Nokomis at 5. ISD is at Bunker Hill. The Carrollton Lady Hawk Tournament resumes tonight after a night off from the weather. Lincolnwood plays GNW in the opeing game at 5.