Mon Scores-Tue Sports

By Gary Scott on May 12, 2026 at 7:26am

Routt and Brown County will meet for the title in the WIVC baseball tournament this afternoon.

Brown County knocked off Carrollton, and Routt ripped Calhoun, after Calhoun stopped Triopia.

Elsewhere in baseball, Jacksonville lost to Pittsfield 17-4. Glenwood thumped Pleasant Plains 18-0.

In softball, Triuopia downed GNW 7-2, after GNW dropped West Central 10-6. Triopia plays Carrollton for the title this afternoon.

In softball, North Greene lost to Barry 5-2. North Mac was ripped by Hillsboro 28-0. Payson outslugged Pleasant Hill 17-11.

In soccer, JHS downed Jersey High 5-0.

JHS stopped Decatur MacArthur and Hillsboro in tennis.

Elsewhere, In baseball today, JHS hosts Rochester on Field 2 at Future Champions. In other action, Beardstown hosts Illini West. Pittsfield welcomes Liberty.

In softball, JHS plays at Rochester. Elsewhere, Midwest Central comes to Beardstown.

In soccer, JHS plays at Lincoln. North Mac hosts Wood River East Alton.

The JHS boys tennis team hosts Maroa Forsyth at Illinois College.