Mon Scores-Tues Sched

By Gary Scott on January 20, 2026 at 6:21am

Jacksonville began play in the four team winter classic at Jersey High School last night.

Jacksonville stopped the host school 64-50.

Elsewhere, Auburn thumped Tri City 58-27. The 3rd annual MILK Shootout saw Calvary fall to Decatur Unity 78-50, Geneseo edge Southeast 73-72, MacArthur hammer Chicago Hope 71-58, Lanphier slip past Alton 52-50, Peoria hold off SHG 63-58, and Peoria Manual beat Springfield High 69-65.

Glenwood downed Hillsboro 64-47 in the McGraw Invitational Tournament. Normal U High was trounced by Maroa Forsyth 63-36.

North Mac tripped up Mount Olive 65-30 in the Macoupin County Tournament.

In girls action, Jacksonville defeated Athens at the Bowl 62-39. Triopia defeated South Fulton 51-18. West Central beat Ilini West 38-35. Carrollton cracked North Greene 61-27. Porta/AC stopped Warrensburg Latham 69-38. Pittsfield lost to Beardstown 48-33. Brown County rolled over Sherrard in the MLK shootout at Illini West 71-43. North Mac plays Carlinville at 12 noon. Havana hammered Peoria Heights 66-19. Rushville stopped North Fulton 62-39.

Tonight, we will be at Routt and Carrollton. Griggsville Perry comes to the Routt Dome, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting about 7.

On WEAI, we are at Carrollton, where North Greene comes calling. The pregame show starts about 7.

Around the area, South County will play at Pawnee. Brown County comes to Triopia. Western plays at Beardstown. ISD welcomes Maranatha Christian Academy. Calhoun heads for Liberty. New Berlin is home for a game with Tri City. Pittsfield hosts Auburn. South Fulton heads for Rushville.

In girls’ action, Calhoun plays at Brown County. South County/New Berlin heads for Greenfield. ISD hosts Maranatha. Pittsfield will be at Mendon Unity. QND visits Pleasant Plains.