Monday Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 8, 2021 at 6:57am

The first round of the 2021 Waverly Holiday Tournament ended with no upsets yesterday.

The Lincolnwood varsity stopped the Lincolnwood JV team 64-18 yesterday.

Eight games will be played in four locations tonight.

At Waverly, Tri City opens against Lutheran at 6:30, followed by Triopia and Auburn. At Franklin, Calvary plays the Lincolnwood JV team at 6:30, followed by North Mac and Lincolnwood.

At New Berlin, Carrollton plays the New Berlin JV team at 6:30, followed by New Berlin and Athens.

And, at Routt, North Greene opens against Edinburg, followed by Routt and Greenfield-Northwestern.

In addition, Jacksonville begins play in the Central State Eight tournament with a 6 PM game at Chatham against Glenwood. WEAI will open with the JHS game at Chatham, starting with the pre-game show at 5:45. That will be followed by coverage of the Triopia-Auburn game at 8.

On WLDS, we will cover the Routt game at 8 against Greenfield-Northwestern.

Also in the Central State Eight tournament, Rochester is at Decatur Eisenhower.

Around the area, Beardstown goes to Calhoun.

In girls’ basketball, Routt is at Lutheran, North Greene plays at Carrollton, West Central hosts Pleasant Hill, Triopia heads for Calhoun, and GNW hosts Gillespie.