Monday Basketball

By Gary Scott on November 22, 2021 at 6:23am

The 2021-22 boys’ basketball season opens later today.

New Berlin is the site for the Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament. Tonight Lincolnwood opens against Routt at 6, followed by New Berlin and Lutheran. WEAI will carry the opener live, starting with the pregame about 5:45.

The Beardstown boys’ tournament opens today. Rushville Industry and West Central play at 5, followed by Southeastern and Mendon Unity, and then Beardstown and Hart-Em.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Hill plays Louisiana, Missouri, and Pittsfield meets Western at the Saukee Thanksgiving Tournament. Springfield High plays Bethalto Civic Memorial.

In girls’ basketball, Beardstown hosts Mendon Unity, Brown County welcomes Western, North Mac plays at Carrollton, and North Greene visits Calvary.