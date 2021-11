In girls’ basketball tonight, Routt Catholic plays at West Central, Brown County travels to Camp Point, Beardstown hosts Bushnell Prairie City, Rushville Industry is at South Fulton, Western heads for Quincy Notre Dame, New Berlin stays home to play Lutheran, Waverly welcomes Calvary, North Greene plays at Lincolnwood, and Carrollton heads for Carlinville.

In boys’ action, Southeast welcomes Urbana.

Yesterday, the Illinois College women fell to Millikin 74-65.