By Gary Scott on March 1, 2021 at 6:58am

Jacksonville has a rare Monday night basketball game tonight.

The Crimsons travel to Lincoln for a 5:30 JV, and 7 PM varsity game. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 6:45.

Elsewhere in boys’ play today, Calhoun plays at Bunker Hill.

In girls’ action, Routt is at Carrollton, Porta AC plays at Pleasant Plains, and Rushville Industry welcomes Camp Point.