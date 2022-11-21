Monday Bball Tournaments

By Gary Scott on November 21, 2022 at 6:32am

The 2022 Gene Bergscheneider Thanksgiving Tournament begins tonight.

Defending Champion Macon Meridian opens against North Mac at 6, followed by New Berlin and Lincolnwood.

The Pittsfield Tournament opens with Payson and Liberty at 6, followed by Pittsfield and Western.

West Central meets Rushville Industry at 5, Southeastern plays Brown County at 6:30, and Beardstown hosts Hart Em at 8 PM in the Beardstown Tournament.

And, we will offer our basketball pre season preview show starting at 5:15 tonight on WEAI.

In girls action, at the Waverly grade school gym, Lutheran plays Auburn at 6, followed by South County and North Mac. At the high school, Triopia plays Carrollton at 6, followed by North Greene and South Fork.

Beardstown and Brown plays in Mount Sterling. Pleasant Plains meets Carlinville at Carlinville.