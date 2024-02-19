Monday Boys Post Season

By Gary Scott on February 19, 2024 at 6:19am

We will be at three locations tonight for the start of boys’ post season basketball.

We will start our broadcasts at Franklin, where South County hosts Barry-Western at Franklin. The pregame show starts about 5:45 on WEAI. We will follow that with the 7 PM game at Triopia between the Trojans and Brown County.

On WLDS, we will be at the Routt dome, where Routt hosts Edinburg South Fork. The pregame show starts about 6:45.

Elsewhere, Griggsville Perry hosts Greenview, and Lutheran goes to Calvary.

ISD heads to Winchester to play West Central, and Liberty is at Payson. All games in the Liberty and New Berlin 1A regionals, and all start about 7.

In the Carrollton regional, North Greene plays at Bunker Hill, and Carrollton hosts Pleasant Hill, both at 7. In the Madison regional, Greenfield Northwestern hosts Dupo at 7.

Rushville Industry will be on the road for a 6 PM game at Bushnell Prairie City. Havana plays at 7 at Mason City.

At the 2A level, North Mac welcomes Hillsboro at 7 at Virden. Beardstown plays at 7 at Carthage. Porta/AC heads to Athens at 6.

Jacksonville begins play at Chatham Wednesday night.