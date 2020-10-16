Monday Drive Through Flu Clinic in Beardstown Postponed

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 16, 2020 at 3:49pm

The Flu Clinic scheduled for Monday in Beardstown has been postponed.

The Cass County Health Department announced the postponement this afternoon due to a delayed shipment of flu vaccine.

Director of Health Education for the Cass County Health Department Andrew English says drive thru flu clinics in Beardstown will now be available on Wednesday, October 28 from 2pm-7pm and Thursday, October 29 from 8am to noon.

These clinics will still take place at the CCHD Beardstown office at 8590 St. Luke’s Drive. All individuals receiving flu shots must wear a mask.

For more information on the clinics, contact the Cass County Health Department at 217-452-3057