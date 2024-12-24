Monday Night Basketball Results

By Benjamin Cox on December 24, 2024 at 4:52am

The Illinois College Shootout yesterday afternoon featured six games.

The boys basketball shootout started with North Greene nailing Gillespie 58-50, followed by the West Central JV squad falling to Westfair Christian Academy 65-33, and Springfield losing to East St Louis 54-53.

Porta/AC squeezed by South County 44-41, JHS was stopped by East Peoria 71-55, and Routt thumped Carlinville 44-29.

Elsewhere, Lutheran fell to North Mac 51-46, Calhoun hammered Bunker Hill 55-29, and Greenfield Northwestern nailed Griggsville 70-46.

In girls’ basketball yesterday from the Riverton Christmas Classic, Auburn smashed Bunker Hill 55-20 and Pawnee-Lutheran-Calvary beat North Mac 53-30. In Winchester last night at the “Ballin’ for Braylee” fundraiser game, West Central defeated New Berlin-South County 38-29. Havana stopped Farmington 62-25, and Calhoun downed Mendon Unity 43-32.