Monday Post Season Schedule

Boys’ post season play begins tonight.

Jacksonville opens play at SHG. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 5:45.

We are also at Winchester, where West Central opens play against Greenview. We will start our pregame about 5:30 on WEAI, and then switch to the Routt Dome, where the Rockets play Western at 6:30.

Other games in the Winchester regional find ISD at Calvary at 6, and two games at 6:30. They are Pawnee at Franklin for South County, and Lutheran at New Berlin.

Other games in the Griggsville Perry regional, Payson plays at Liberty and Triopia goes to Brown County at 6:30, and Griggsville Perry plays at Edinburg at 7. Carrollton hosts Dupo at 7 tonight, and North Greene stays home for Pleasant Hill in the Greenfield regional.

Rushville Industry welcomes Sciota West Prairie in the Bushnell Prairie City regional at 6. Havana plays at the home for Lewistown at 7 in the Illini Central regional.

In the Pleasant Plains regional, Beardstown goes to Riverton for a 6 PM game. In the Pittsfield regional, Pittsfield plays at Illini West at 6.

North Mac plays at Roxana tonight in the Staunton regional.

Illinois College split a baseball doubleheader yesterday, winning the opener over Wartburg College 15-5, but losing the second 12-4.

