Monday post season VB

Post season volleyball begins tonight.

JHS will head to Lincoln to play Lanphier in a match in which the Crimsons are favored. We will carry the action on WLDS, starting with the pregame show about 5:40.

On WEAI, we head to Franklin, where Routt will tackle Calvary. That match is slated to begin about 6. The pregame show starts about 5:40.

At Havana, West Central plays Havana. The Camp Point pairing has Brown County and Western playing tonight. At Auburn, North Mac squares off against Pittsfield at 6. And, Beardstown takes on Monmouth at Warsaw.