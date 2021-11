By Benjamin Cox on November 30, 2021 at 6:25am

In boys’ basketball last night, Brown County slipped by Camp Point Central 47-43, Pleasant Plains over Calvary 52-43, and Southeast beat Urbana 75-70.

In girls’ action last night, Pleasant Plains beat North Mac 52-14, Auburn won over Illini Central 59-21, North Greene bested Lincolnwood 35-30, Bushnell-Prairie City stopped Beardstown 47-45, QND crushed Western 71-17, and Brown County won against Camp Point 44-33.