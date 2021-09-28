Monday Results

By Benjamin Cox on September 28, 2021 at 5:41am

Last night in volleyball, South County slipped by Triopia 25-15, 25-19.

Routt lost at home in two sets to Hart-Em 25-21, 25-19.

Elsewhere, Beardstown dropped North Fulton, West Central beat Barry-Western, Payson fell to Brown County, Griggsville-Perry lost to Greenfield-Northwestern, Carrollton thumped Brussels, and Rushville-Industry fell to Pittsfield.

At the Sangamon County Tournament last night, New Berlin won the consolation championship over Riverton in three sets. Pleasant Plains won the championship in straight sets over Springfield-Lutheran.

Tonight, JHS plays volleyball at SHG, Routt heads to Carrollton, Brown County is at Griggsville-Perry, Barry-Western welcomes Mendon-Unity, South County heads down to North Greene, and Athens travels to PORTA A/C.

In soccer, JHS heads for SHG. The Illinois Men’s Soccer team is at home to face Finlandia University at 7PM.