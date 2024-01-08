Monday Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 8, 2024 at 6:22am

The Winchester Invitational Tournament continues tonight.

Top rated Camp Point opens against 8th rated Calhoun at 6:15. WEAI will start its broadcast for the 7:45 game between Routt Catholic and GNW. The pregame starts about 7:30.

Action at the Sangamon County tournament includes 8th seeded Lutheran playing number 9 Pawnee at 5, followed by 3rd seeded New Berlin against number 6 Pleasant Plains at 6:30, and 7th ranked Athens and number 10 Tri City at 8. All will be played at Cass Gymnasium at Lincoln Land.

The Lady Spartan Classic opens tonight. West Central meet Bunker Hill at 6:30, followed by Pleasant Hill and Brown County at North Greene High School.

Elsewhere, Beardstown hosts West Hancock, North Mac goes to Lincolnwood, Maroa Forsyth meets Porta/AC, and Pittsfield plays Quincy Notre Dame.