By Gary Scott on June 3, 2025 at 5:21am

Routt Catholic’s baseball season is done.

The Rockets fell in 8 innings to highly regarded Father McGivney yesterday afternoon 4-3.

Pawnee downed Waltonville 5-4 at SIU Carbondale.

Carrollton advanced to the Class 1A state softball tournament, stopping Havana 4-3.

Auburn is headed to the state 2A softball tournament after dropping Tolono Unity 2-0.

And, SHG knocked off Monticello at the 2A baseball level 4-3.