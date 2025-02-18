Monday Scores-Tuesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 18, 2025 at 6:39am

In boys’ basketball last night, GNW upset West Central 54-45.

Elsewhere, North Greene doubled up Mount Olive 60-30, Carrollton dropped Bunker Hill 52-38, and Beardstown was tripped by Southeastern 56-37.

Girls’ post season continues to play this week.

At Bluffs, Brown County stopped Pleasant Hill 57-45, followed by Carrollton eliminated West Central 78-66. Unity downed Rushville Industry in double overtime 55-51. Havana hammered West Prairie 72-17.

Auburn was eliminated by Carlinville 75-46. Pleasant Plains rolled Athens 57-30. Pittsfield forfeited its game to SHG 2-0.

The JHS girls’ season ended with a 76-20 loss to top seed QND at the Bowl, followed by Springfield’s 52-32 win over Jersey High.

Tonight, we broadcast from the Bowl and Routt Dome.

JHS stays home for Jersey High School. Our pregame will start about 6:45 on WLDS. On WEAI, we head over to the Routt Dome where Routt Catholic entertains Decatur St Teresa.

Around the area, West Central hosts Camp Point, South County will bring in Lutheran, ISD plays Mississippi Deaf, North Greene goes to Pawnee, Triopia stays home for Griggsville Perry, New Berlin travels to Williamsville, Pleasant Plains is at Illini Central, North Mac is on the road to Pana, Beardstown welcomes Lewistown, Auburn heads for Porta/AC, Brown County heads for Pleasant Hill, and Pittsfield goes to Calhoun.

In Central State Eight play, Normal U High welcomes Mahomet Seymour, Mount Zion is at MacArthur, and Lincoln entertains Midwest Central.

In girls’ post season at North Greene, Calhoun meets North Greene at 6, followed by Nokomis and South Fork. At the 2A level, Camp Point meets the host school…Illini West, and Porta/AC meets West Hancock.