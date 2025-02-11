Monday Scores-Tuesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 11, 2025 at 6:24am

Last night in boys action, Routt hammered Carlinville 73-43, North Mac stopped Pittsfield 49-40, Payson dropped Beardstown in overtime 58-52, and GNW hammered Western 63-29.

In CS8 action, Springfield ripped Cahokia 96-44, Lincoln dropped Bloomington 54-28, and MacArthur downed Lanphier 47-34.

In girls’ action, Triopia stopped North Greene 43-33, South County-New Berlin bumped by Nokomis 45-29, West Central rolled South Fulton 69-50, Pittsfield thumped GNW 65-36, Carrollton downed Calhoun 52-46, Auburn lost to Maroa Forsyth 60-50, Pleasant Plains blasted Riverton 64-10, Beardstown held off Williamsville 44-33, Porta/AC beat Athens 49-33, Pana stopped North Mac 59-55, and Brown County held off Mendon Unity 72-57.

West Central 8th grade boys’ team beat Calhoun 39-34 to win the sectional. The next stop is the state tournament.

Tonight, we have one game for you on WEAI. North Greene hosts Triopia. Our pregame show starts about 7:20.

Elsewhere, West Central plays at Payson, South County will be at Griggsville, New Berlin stays home for Auburn, Carrollton will be at Jersey High, North Mac is at Hillsboro, Pittsfield is on the road at Beardstown, Calhoun welcomes Pleasant Hill, Brown County heads for Barry, and Rushville Industry invites in West Prairie.

Around the CS8, Glenwood hosts Bloomington, Manual plays at Southeast, and SHG welcomes Lincoln.

In girls’ action, JHS welcomes Eisenhower at the Bowl for Senior Night. In other action Triopia welcomes Calvary, GNW is home to play Tri City, Triopia invites over Pawnee, North Mac welcomes in Nokomis, and Pleasant Hill welcomes in Payson.

Illinois College hosts Grinnell later today in basketball.