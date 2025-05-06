Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2025 at 5:32am

Routt fell to Auburn in high school baseball yesterday 2-0.

Elsewhere, Calhoun stopped Payson 7-4, North Greene knocked off Maryville Christian 12-2, West Central fell to Porta/AC 3-2, Lincoln rolled New Berlin 10-0, QND took down Brown County 10-2, GNW took down Southwestern 4-0, Pleasant Plains edge SHG 2-1, Rushville Industry stopped Mendon Unity 6-2, North Mac held off Litchfield 5-3, and Pittsfield lost to Illini West 10-4.

In softball, Routt was thumped by Western 19-4, Calhoun thumped Payson 15-0, North Greene fell to Tri City 11-0, Pleasant Hill edged Liberty 2-1, North Mac lost to Litchfield 7-2, Pleasant Plains defeated Lincoln 3-1, Auburn downed Macon Meridian 5-2, and Pittsfield held off Rushville Industry 13-2.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains stopped Athens 6-0.

The JHS boys’ tennis team stopped Taylorville 9-0.

GNW and Carrollton square off in a baseball battle later on today.

Elsewhere on the baseball schedule, JHS plays at SHG, Calhoun hosts West Central, New Berlin welcomes in Williamsville, Porta/AC will play at home against Auburn, Pleasant Plains welcomes in Illini Central, and Beardstown travels to West Prairie.

In softball, JHS celebrates senior night at home with SHG, Carrollton hosts Marquette Catholic, Triopia welcomes in Western, Brown County comes to Greenfield, Midwest Central comes to Havana, New Berlin-South County hosts Williamsville, Auburn comes to Petersburg, Pleasant Plains invites in Pittsfield, Warsaw goes to Rushville, and Mendon Unity plays at Griggsville.

In soccer, JHS welcomes in Southeast/Lanphier, and Pana is at Auburn.

The JHS boys’ tennis team plays at Springfield High.

