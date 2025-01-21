Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 21, 2025 at 6:32am

Jacksonville opened play in the Round Robin Jersey Mid Winter Classic last night in Jerseyville.

The Crimson stopped Jersey High 59-56.

Elsewhere in the area, North Mac stopped Bunker Hill 52-44 in the Macoupin County Tournament, Decatur Eisenhower stopped Calvary 67-54, Chicago Hope downed Springfield 59-57, Lanphier beat Waukegan 65-61, Southeast fell to Decatur Unity Christian 47-41, SHG was tripped by Metamora 58-51, and MacArthur beat Hyde Park in overtime 61-60 in the MLK Classic at Lanphier. Normal U High fell to QND 62-52.

In girls action, West Central was throttled by A Town 69-35 at the Jerry Logan Shootout, Triopia thumped South Fulton 42-19, North Greene was rolled by Carrollton 73-26, North Mac downed Southwestern 45-30 at the Macoupin County Tournament, Pittsfield dropped Beardstown 60-38, Calhoun stopped Marquette Catholic 41-34, Porta/AC held off Warrensburg Latham 49-39, and Auburn stopped Riverton 50-26 in the Sangamon County Tournament.

Basketball tonight on WEAI takes us to Greene County, where North Greene plays at home against Carrollton.

Around the area, Routt is at Griggsville Perry, Triopia – Brown County game postponed to tomorrow night, GNW – Pleasant Hill postponed, South County plays at Pawnee, Pittsfield is at Auburn, New Berlin heads for Tri City, Beardstown goes to Barry, and Rushvlle Industry heads to South Fulton.

In CS8 play, Glenwood welcomes Normal West, Lincoln stays home for Bloomington, and Rochester travels to Maroa Forsyth.

In girls’ action, New Berlin South County welcomes in GNW, and ISD welcomes in First Baptist Christian. Pleasant Plains takes on Pawnee at the Sangamon County Tournament. Carlinville meets North Mac in the Macoupin County Tournament.

JHS wrestles at Quincy tonight with QND and Macomb.