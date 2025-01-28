Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 28, 2025 at 6:47am

he Triopia Boys’ basketball tournament opened last night.

Calhoun ripped South Fulton 75-34, Griggsville Perry stopped Carrollton 47-42, and Rushville Industry downed Beardstown 62-55.

In girls’ action, Pittsfield crushed Triopia 55-17, New Berlin-South County got past Gillespie 42-39 in overtime, Athens fell to Pleasant Plains 48-28, Porta/AC rolled Carlinville 40-24, Brown County stopped Pleasant Hill 62-32, Rushville Industry fell to QND 67-20, North Greene was dropped by East Alton Wood River 50-35, and Auburn edged Illini Central 50-45.

The Lady Hawks girls’ tournament continued in Carrollton. Beardstown stopped Metro East Lutheran 54-22 followed by GNW’s win over Granite City 36-31, and West Central shot down Payson 63-42.

We have four games on the air tonight.

We begin with the South County and Rushville Industry game on WEAI from the Triopia tournament. The pregame show starts about 4:45. Then we will switch to the JHS game at Lincoln, and close with the final game at Triopia…Beardstown and Triopia. We will not do the middle game..Calhoun and Griggsville Perry.

Meanwhile, on WLDS, we will broadcast the Routt home game with Liberty. The pregame should being around 7:30.

Around the area, West Central heads for North Mac, ISD is at Westfair Christian Academy, New Berlin travels to Pleasant Plains, Porta/AC is on the road at Athens, Havana will play at West Prairie, Brown County is at Payson, Pittsfield heads for Camp Point, and Calhoun goes to Griggsville Perry.

Around the CS-8, Lanphier plays at Champaign Centennial, Taylorville heads for Rochester, Eisenhower entertains St Teresa, and MacArthur welcomes Champaign Central.

In girls’ action, JHS plays at Glenwood. Carrollton plays Liberty in the Lady Hawks Invitational at 6:30. New Berlin-South County meets Gillespie at 6. Porta/AC hosts Carlinville.

The Illinois College basketball teams go to Cornell.

The JHS boys swim meet at Porta has been cancelled due to pool problems in Porta.