Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on February 4, 2025 at 6:30am

In boys action last night, Western lost to Rushville Industry 54-36, Christian Life Academy downed Westfair 68-53, and North Greene thumped First Baptist Academy 51-29.

The JHS girls lost to Lanphier narrowly 42-38. Elsewhere, Carrollton rolled West Central 69-51, Triopia was ripped by Pleasant Hill 41-19, New Berlin-South County fell to Carlinville 56-28, GNW hammered North Greene 48-19, Porta/AC thumped Williamsville 53-20, Auburn was blasted by Pleasant Plains 61-34, Pittsfield fell to Camp Point 43-20, Brown County edged Macomb 52-48, and Calhoun blasted Southwestern 43-20.

Tonight, we have home games for both stations.

Here at WLDS, we will bring you the JHS game with Eisenhower. The pregame begins about 6:45. On WEAI, we are at the Routt Dome, where Routt plays West Central. The pregame show will start about 7:15.

Around the area, GNW hosts Carrollton, Triopia plays at Calhoun, Brown County is on the road to Bunker Hill, ISD welcomes Quincy Home School, Porta/AC visits New Berlin, Pleasant Hill travels to Griggsville Perry, Auburn stays home for Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield welcomes Payson, Western is at Liberty, and Brown County goes to Southeastern.

In action involving CS8 teams, Rochester plays at Troy Triad, Southeast is at MacArthur, SHG stays close with a game at Springfield High, and Glenwood goes to Lanphier.

In girls’ action, Beardstown invites in Liberty, and Pleasant Hill Western is at Illini West.

The JHS and Routt swim teams compete at the Illinois College pool tonight.