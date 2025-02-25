Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on February 25, 2025 at 6:36am

Boys’ post season began last night.

Jacksonville ended its season at 11 wins after a loss to the Cyclones at SHG 73-57. Mike Perry has more

At Winchester, where West Central crushed Greenview 68-18. And, the Routt Rockets dominated Western 54-33.

Other games in the Winchester regional saw ISD being eliminated by Calvary 90-40, South County dropping Pawnee 42-24, and Lutheran losing to New Berlin 35-29.

Other games in the Griggsville Perry regional, Payson upset Liberty 52-50 and Triopia fell to Brown County 67-47, and Griggsville Perry upset Edinburg 61-52 in overtime. Carrollton beat Dupo 48-43, and North Greene stopped Pleasant Hill 61-47 in the Greenfield regional.

Rushville Industry tripped Sciota West Prairie 58-33 in the Bushnell Prairie City regional.

In the Pleasant Plains regional, Beardstown was crushed by Riverton 71-21. In the Pittsfield regional, Pittsfield was downed by Illini West 51-36.

North Mac fell to Roxana last night in the Staunton regional 51-47.

Tonight in girls’ post season sectional play, Carrollton plays Okawville at 6, and Calhoun meets Brownstown at 7:30 at Lincolnwood.

Havana plays A Town at 6 tonight at Monmouth.

At Waverly tonight, Camp Point plays Staunton at 6, and Carlinville meets Pleasant Plains at 7:30 in the 2A sectional.

