Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on March 4, 2025 at 6:27am

Carrollton is headed to Bloomington Normal.

The Lady Hawks thumped Albion Edwards County 62-44 at Okawville. The Hawks play Cissna Park Thursday at 9:30 AM at CEFCU Arena in Normal. Cissna Park downed Decatur St Teresa last night 47-35

Illinois College baseball and softball teams continue its swing through Florida today. Yesterday, the baseball team tripped Albion College 3-2. The softball team lost twice..8-7 and 3-2.

Tonight, we are at North Greene, where West Central plays Greenfield Northwestern for the third time this year. The teams split, with West Central winning at the Winchester Invitational Tournament, and GNW in a regular season conference game late in the season.

The game begins at 7, with the pregame about 6:40 on WEAI.

Elsewhere, Illini Bluffs meets Princeville at Brimfield. At Greenville, Auburn plays Pleasant Plains. Glenwood plays Champaign Central at Decatur Eisenhower.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

