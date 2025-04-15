Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 15, 2025 at 5:21am

Routt held off Greenfield Northwestern in the wind yesterday 4-0. Dakota Turpin has more.

Elsewhere, JHS fell to Granite City 7-6, West Central clipped Calhoun 5-4, Porta/AC held off Midwest Central easily 13-0, Pittsfield stopped Payson 3-0, Pleasant Plains knocked off Southeast easily 15-0, and QND hammered Rushville Industry 15-9.

In softball, Carrollton rolled over North Greene 27-0, Calhoun crushed West Central 18-1, Triopia blasted Brown County 22-1, Pittsfield lost to QND 10-4, Auburn downed SHG 5-1, and Havana hammered South Fulton 15-0.

The JHS tennis team downed Lincoln 7-2.

In soccer, Auburn halted Riverton 3-0, and North Mac fell to Lincoln 2-0.

This afternoon in softball, we head to Triopia where Greenfield Northwestern comes to play. The pregame show on WEAI will be at 4:15.

Elsewhere, JHS goes to Glenwood, West Central hosts Rushville Industry, New Berlin plays at Auburn, Pittsfield heads for Southeastern, Athens is at Petersburg, and North Mac welcomes in Southwestern.

In softball, Jacksonville welcomes Glenwood, Routt hosts Liberty, New Berlin/South County heads for Auburn, Pleasant Hill travels to Carrollton, GNW is at Triopia, Pittsfield is on the road to Brown County, and Athens comes to Petersburg.

In soccer, JHS plays at Normal U High. Pleasant Plains/New Berlin is at home for Glenwood. Staunton is at Virden.

The JHS track and field teams are at the Hannibal Relays. And, the boys’ tennis teams welcomes QND to the IC courts.

The Illinois College softball team plays two at Eureka.

