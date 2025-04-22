Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 22, 2025 at 5:39am

Routt held off West Central late 8-6 for a home win.

Elsewhere, JHS came back, and beat Taylorville 12-11, Calhoun thumped Triopia 10-2, Athens held down Rushville Industry 11-8, Brown County hammered Pleasant Hill/Western 16-3, and Pleasant Plains defeated Pawnee 4-3.

In softball, New Berlin held down JHS 5-4, Routt was ripped by West Central 18-3, Griggsville Perry edged North Greene 5-4, Rushville Industry won over Athens 13-8, Auburn shut down Springfield 4-0, Pleasant Hill shut down Brown County 12-0, Pleasant Plains lost to Pawnee, 3-2, Liberty downed Beardstown 7-3, Calhoun rolled Triopia 9-1, and Havana dropkicked Bushnell Prairie City 16-1.

The JHS soccer team blanked Taylorville 3-0, and Auburn shut down Warrensburg Latham 6-0.

Today, Jacksonville plays baseball at Normal U High. Routt travels to North Greene.

In other action, Pittsfield is at Pleasant Hill, New Berlin travels to Petersburg, Brown County heads to Farmington, and Auburn is at Illini Central.

In softball, JHS hosts Normal U, Routt plays at Barry, QND comes to Carrollton, Pleasant Plains is at Athens, Porta/AC stays home for New Berlin, and Pittsfield is at Pleasant Hill.

In soccer, JHS hosts Eisenhower and North Mac welcomes in Greenville.

The JHS boys’ tennis team is at Pekin. And, the track and field team for the boys is at the Southeast Hickman Invitational.

The Illinois College softball team is at Knox, and the tennis teams are at Kaskaskia.

