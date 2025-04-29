Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2025 at 5:50am

Routt thumped Triopia in baseball yesterday 12-4.

Elsewhere, West Central pummeled Pleasant Hill 14-2, Carrollton lost to Auburn 9-3, Greenfield Northwestern edged Brown County 5-4, Pleasant Plains was knocked off by St Joe 7-3, Rushville Industry edged Pittsfield 5-4, and Moweaqua Central A and M was thumped by North Mac 13-2.

In softball, JHS topped North Mac 10-3, Calhoun galloped past North Greene 11-1, Pleasant Hill smashed West Central 16-0, GNW clipped Brown County 10-4, Beardstown edged Camp Point 6-5, Carrollton hammered Griggsville 16-0, Porta/AC held off Rushville Industry 8-5, and Havana smashed Macomb 14-0.

In soccer, Beardstown was shut out by Williamsville 10-0, Pleasant Plains stopped Southeast 10-0, and Auburn stopped Lutheran 10-1 in the Pleasant Plains Tournament.

Later today, we will broadcast the JHS home game with Decatur MacArthur. Pre game on WEAI will be at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Carrollton is at Pittsfield, and West Central welcomes in Brown County.

In softball play, JHs plays at MacArthur, GNW plays at Carrollton, Calhoun plays at Jerseyville, Pittsfield welcomes in Liberty, and Brown County goes to Winchester.

In soccer, JHS goes to SHG.

The JHS boys’ tennis team is at Chatham.

