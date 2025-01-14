Monday Scores-Tuesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 14, 2025 at 6:29am

There have been still no upsets in the Winchester Invitational Tournament.

Routt dropped Triopia 63-27 and Calhoun held off an upset bid by Porta/AC 66-56.

The Sangamon County Tournament opened last night at Lincoln Land Community College. Tri City stopped Pawnee in overtime 50-44, followed by Riverton beating Athens 57-46, and Calvary holding off Lutheran 55-47.

In girls action, the Lady Spartan Classic kicked off last night. GNW stopped Bunker Hill 44-22, Metro East stopped North Greene 29-28, and South County fell to Pleasant Hill 25-21. Auburn thumped Stanford Olympia 52-26, Beardstown was beaten by West Hancock 49-25, North Mac beat Lincolnwood 61-44, Porta/AC held off Maroa Forsyth 48-45, Pleasant Plains hammered Williamsville 56-10, Rushville Industry beat Bushnell 51-32, and Pittsfield clipped by QND 54-49.

Tonight, we are back at Winchester. We will skip the initial game..Griggsville Perry and Western, but carry the next two. Carlinville and North Greene square off at 7, and our pregame on WEAI starts at 6:45, followed by the 8:30 game between West Central and Brown County.

On WLDS, we go to Glenwood with JHS and the game is set to start with the pregame show about 6:45.

Action tonight in the Sangamon County Tournament will send Williamsville up against Tri City at 5, followed by New Berlin and Pleasant Plains at 6:30, and Auburn and Calvary to close it out tonight.

Around the area, Beardstown hosts South Fulton, North Mac heads to Lincolnwood, and Rushville Industry plays at Pittsfield.

In CS8 play, Lincoln plays at Springfield High, SHG welcomes Bloomington, Rochester comes to Lanphier, MacArthur goes crosstown to play Eisenhower, and Normal U is at Southeast.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, Calhoun plays GNW at 6:30, followed by West Central and Metro East, and Triopia and Maryville Christian.

Elsewhere, ISD plays at Mississippi Valley, Liberty goes to Brown County, and Carrollton goes to Marquette Catholic, and Pittsfield heads for Pleasant Plains.

The JHS swim team goes to Springfield to compete against Glenwood and Southeast.

The Illinois College basketball teams are at Knox College.