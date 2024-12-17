Monday Scores, Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 17, 2024 at 6:26am

Last night in girls’ basketball, South County/New Berlin held off Auburn 31-24, West Central lost to Camp Point 64-41, Carrollton stopped Triopia 60-38, North Greene was thumped by Calhoun 40-11, Pleasant Plains tripped Normal U 41-20,Beardstown held off North Fulton 38-33, Pittsfield defeated Liberty 50-38 to remain unbeaten, Pleasant Hill was beaten by Mendon Unity 37-30, and Rushville Industry downed Lewistown 44-40.

On the boys’ side, Carrollton lost to Carlinville 39-36, and Payson knocked off Pleasant Hill 63-54.

Tonight, Jacksonville High School hosts Bethalto Civic Memorial at the Bowl. The pregame show will begin about 6:45 on WLDS.

On WEAI, we find Greenfield Northwestern at Waverly to play South County. Our broadcast will start about 7:20.

In other action, Calhoun goes to Bluffs to play West Central, Routt is at Southwestern, Triopia goes to Payson, North Greene welcomes in ISD, New Berlin is at the dome to play Shelbyville, Auburn heads for Vandalia, Liberty comes to Beardstown, Brown County visits Havana, Griggsville Perry goes to Pittsfield, Western welcomes in Camp Point, and Rushville Industry travels to Lewistown.

In CS8 action, Springfield hosts Bloomington, Southeast invites in MacArthur, and SHG entertains Urbana.

In girls’ action, Porta/AC heads to Midwest Central, and GNW plays at Lincolnwood.

The JHS boys’ wrestling team hosts Taylorville, and Williamsville.