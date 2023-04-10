Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 10, 2023 at 6:30am

We head to Greene County for baseball today.

Routt travels to Greenfield to play GNW today. Our broadcast will begin about 4:15.

Around the baseball circuit, Jacksonville welcomes in Granite City, North Mac plays at Pawnee, West Central invites over Calhoun, Porta/AC welcomes Midwest Central, Pittsfield travels to Quincy, and Rushville Industry stays home for QND.

In softball, Midwest Central plays at Porta/AC, Calhoun comes to West Central, North Mac is at Pawnee, Griggsville Perry plays at Pleasant Hill, and North Greene is home for Carrollton.

In soccer, JHS is at Beardstown, Pleasant Plains-New Berlin welcomes SHG, Auburn is at Riverton, and North Mac welcomes Lincoln.

Illinois College has two softball games today in town with Greenville.