Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2023 at 6:27am

We will be at Routt’s Alumni Field later today.

Routt hosts West Central in a key WIVC baseball game. The pregame show starts about 4:15.

Around the area, Jacksonville hosts Taylorville, Triopia heads to Calhoun, North Greene welcomes Griggsville Perry, Carrollton stays home for GNW, Pleasant Plains will head to Pawnee, Pittsfield stays home for Illini West and Athens plays at Rushville Industry.

In softball, JHS heads for New Berlin/South County, North Greene is home for Griggsville Perry, Porta/AC hosts Tri City, Triopia goes to Calhoun, and Pittsfield plays at Carrollton.

In soccer, Jacksonville plays at Taylorville, Auburn hosts Pana, Beardstown travels to Williamsville, and North Mac goes to Porta/AC.

Yesterday, Illinois College outslugged Lawrence University in baseball 21-17. The IC women’s golf team finished 15th at a meet in Bloomington.